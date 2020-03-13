CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
119 FPUS56 KLOX 131031
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
CAZ041-132330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
CAZ040-132330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ547-132330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ548-132330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
CAZ046-132330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ044-045-132330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ088-132330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
CAZ053-132330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 to
7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet late. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Storm total snow
accumulation around 4 inches. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Lows from the mid 30s
to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s at high elevations.
CAZ054-132330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then scattered showers and
widespread snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
around 3 inches. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet increasing to
7500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Storm
total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs from the 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to
mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to around
30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
CAZ059-132330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ039-132330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ034-132330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around
60. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s
to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ035-132330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ036-132330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ052-132330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. No snow
accumulation. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s
to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around
50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.
CAZ037-051-132330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around
60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
CAZ038-132330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s.
CAZ087-132330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then isolated showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-132330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around
60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ549-132330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
