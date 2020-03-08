CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
CAZ041-090115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
CAZ087-090115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ040-090115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around
70. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
CAZ039-090115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15
mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ548-090115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ547-090115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ046-090115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ044-045-090115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ088-090115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ059-090115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
CAZ054-090115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60
at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet.
Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance showers. Snow level
5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet late. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s
at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet increasing to 7500 feet. Lows from
the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Snow level 7000 to 8000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
East winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and highest evevation snow with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
CAZ053-090115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to
around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...rain or snow becoming likely. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Lows from the 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high
elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
CAZ052-090115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 4000
to 4500 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from
around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-090115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 60s inland. South winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds 15
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches
to the upper 60s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
around 70 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s
inland.
CAZ036-090115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of showers 70
percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ037-090115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds around 15 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ051-090115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
CAZ038-090115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25
mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ549-090115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. East winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ550-090115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
303 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the
day. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the lower
to mid 60s interior.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
