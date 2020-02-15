CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
810 FPUS56 KLOX 151204
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
CAZ041-160030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Area of Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ087-160030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ040-160030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ039-160030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of
northwest to winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Areas of North winds 15 to 25 mph. Strongest western portion.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ548-160030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
CAZ547-160030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ044-045-160030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ088-160030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ046-160030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except around 40 colder valleys.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ053-054-160030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to
around 60 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper
20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
CAZ059-160030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except
the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ035-160030-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
CAZ034-160030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
North winds around 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
CAZ036-160030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of morning low clouds and patchy dense fog, then
becoming sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
CAZ052-160030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower
60s at high elevations.
CAZ038-160030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ051-160030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid
50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
CAZ037-160030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the
lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ549-160030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning,
then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ550-160030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
404 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning,
then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
