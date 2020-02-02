CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020

_____

906 FPUS56 KLOX 021116

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

CAZ041-030115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Below passes and

canyons...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below passes

and canyons...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-030115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph developing

later in the afternoon. Winds strongest on the west side and

across the higher terrain.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of northwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Winds strongest on the west side and across the

higher Terran.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Areas of northwest winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds

strongest on the west side and across the higher Terran.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-030115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Wind gusts to 35 mph developing late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-030115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Winds strongest near Gaviota.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph diminishing to 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north around

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the mid to upper 40s in the

hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the

hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ548-030115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Winds strongest in the foothills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the morning. Winds strongest in the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the

hills.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-030115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds increasing

to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the morning and 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ046-030115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder

valleys.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ088-030115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds increasing to 30 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ044-030115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ045-030115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Winds gusts to 35 mph developing late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ053-054-030115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts to 60 mph

developing late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 3000 feet. Local snow accumulations around

1 inch. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 8 to

15 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds increasing to 35

to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 20s to lower 30s

at low elevations to 9 to 16 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-030115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow possible

all the way down to the lower foothills. Lows 18 to 27 except the

upper 20s to mid 30s in the hills. West winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the morning shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

14 to 25. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25 except the lower to mid 30s

in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the

hills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ052-030115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 30

to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the

hills. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid to upper 40s in the

hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-030115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ037-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

18 to 26. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-030115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ038-030115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet in the evening. Local snow accumulations around 1 inch.

Lows 19 to 32. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

19 to 26. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ549-030115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 40 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ550-030115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast

to around 60 interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph in the morning and 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast

to around 60 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near

the coast to the lower 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather