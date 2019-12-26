CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1159 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

CAZ041-261245-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-261245-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-261245-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ548-261245-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-261245-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-045-261245-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to east 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 30 in the Ojai Valley. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-261245-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Lows around 40. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ053-261245-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. New snow accumulation around

12 inches. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in

colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total

snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Lows from the 30s to around 40

at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

CAZ054-261245-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely early in the evening,

then rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. New

snow accumulation around 11 inches. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing

to southeast 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. East winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500

feet. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation up to 30 inches. Lows from the 30s at low elevations

to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ059-261245-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely early in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. New snow accumulation around

5 inches. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level around 2500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around 40. East winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level around 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3

inches. Storm total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to around 30. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ039-261245-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail early in the evening. Rain

may be heavy at times early in the evening. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. East winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-261245-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to

the upper 50s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to

the upper 50s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ035-261245-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-261245-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ052-261245-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail early

in the evening. Precipitation may be heavy at times early in the

evening. New snow accumulation around 7 inches. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Storm total snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50s and lower 60s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations. Northeast morning winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

a chance of snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ037-261245-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast evening winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ051-261245-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. New snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. No snow

accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ038-261245-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow early in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. New snow accumulation around

4 inches. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Storm total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ087-261245-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-261245-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting

to the east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-261245-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

703 PM PST Wed Dec 25 2019

Update

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

