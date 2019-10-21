CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
365 FPUS56 KLOX 211028
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
CAZ041-212330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 90s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood
Hills this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu
to the Hollywood Hills after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
lower to mid 90s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood
Hills in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. North winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to around 90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-212330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the lower
to mid 70s across the interior.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ040-212330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Northeast winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland. North winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to around 90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches
to the lower 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-212330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s cooler beaches. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph below passes and canyons through mid
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local north
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid
70s to around 80 cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-212330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph
in the foothills.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Local northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-212330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Local north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-212330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid 50s
colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of north
to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-212330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in
the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ088-212330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ059-212330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to
upper 50s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in
the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ054-212330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-212330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-212330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph through mid morning. Isolated gusts to 60
mph near Montecito Hills early.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Local north
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-212330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s to mid 90s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph
in the morning. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-212330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid
50s to around 60 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-212330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except
the upper 50s on the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ051-212330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. East
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ038-212330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ549-212330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to
the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-212330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
328 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to
upper 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid
to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to
the lower 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather