CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

_____

276 FPUS56 KLOX 171050

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

CAZ041-180045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below passes and

canyons...winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Below passes and canyons...winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-180045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows near 60. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-180045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Local north

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ039-180045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Winds strongest near Gaviota.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Below

passes and canyons north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Winds strongest west of Goleta.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70

cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-180045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ547-180045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ046-180045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-180045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-180045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph early then diminishing to 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to around

90. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ059-180045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...diminising to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 10

to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-180045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 with gusts to 45 mph later in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph early diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s and

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ053-180045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except cloudy on the north slopes. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except mostly cloudy in the north

slopes in the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s and

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-180045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-180045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ037-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-180045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-180045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-180045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to mid

70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ550-180045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

350 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

$$

ASR

