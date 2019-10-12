CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

_____

632 FPUS56 KLOX 120941

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

CAZ041-130100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper

70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-130100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-130100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ087-130100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-130100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ547-130100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-130100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-130100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ046-130100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to

mid 40s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-130100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to

mid 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ054-130100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows

from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-130100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s to

lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-130100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ034-130100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-130100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-130100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to around 80. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-130100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-130100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-130100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ550-130100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-130100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

241 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Sirard

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather