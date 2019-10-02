CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

970 FPUS56 KLOX 021116

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

CAZ041-022315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

CAZ040-022315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ547-022315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Local North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph across NW portion in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the

upper 50s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s

in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ548-022315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-022315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning, mainly western portion.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except around 50 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ044-045-022315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Below

passes and canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except around 50 in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ088-022315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ053-022315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ054-022315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph becoming

east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-022315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in

the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in

the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ039-022315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ034-035-022315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Local northeast winds 10

to 20 with Gusts

to 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

CAZ036-022315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ052-022315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ037-022315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower

to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ051-022315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ038-022315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ087-022315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

CAZ550-022315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ549-022315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

