CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

030 FPUS55 KVEF 120752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-121200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 26 to 36. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 52.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

CAZ521-121200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 23 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

around 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.

CAZ520-121200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 57. Lows

around 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 59. Lows

around 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

around 40.

CAZ522-121200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace

Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 34 in the

mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 52 in the

mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 35 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in the

mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-121200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 62. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 62. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 65. Lows

40 to 43.

CAZ524-121200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 61. Lows

around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 63. Lows around

41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

63 to 66.

CAZ525-526-121200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

54 to 57 around Yucca Valley...around 58 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 40 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around

42 around Yucca Valley. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 67 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43. Highs

around 68.

