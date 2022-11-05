CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

222 FPUS55 KVEF 050812

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-051100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Blowing snow after midnight. Colder. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Snow and rain likely. Blowing snow and

patchy blowing dust. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Blowing snow through the

night. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 31. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Blowing snow. Colder. Snow may be heavy

at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Areas of blowing

snow through the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 26. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Partly sunny

with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

24 to 29. Highs 37 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

CAZ521-051100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 38. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow likely and chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 31. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Colder. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 38. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

23 to 28. Highs around 39.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

CAZ520-051100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 44.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow likely. Lows around

38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 33. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

35. Highs 52 to 55.

CAZ522-051100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

around 56 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 56 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 57 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Cooler. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 46 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 31 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

32 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to

48 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-051100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing

dust. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 67. Lows 49 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 58. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 41.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows 39 to 42.

CAZ524-051100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 63. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 59.

Lows 40 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

CAZ525-526-051100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around

68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 49 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 50 to 53 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63 in

Twentynine Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

44 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

