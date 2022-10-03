CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 57. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

Highs 86 to 89.

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

104 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows around

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67. Highs

91 to 94.

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 96. Lows 69 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

Highs 92 to 95.

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1236 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley...

around 91 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 69 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley...around 93 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine

Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

71 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather