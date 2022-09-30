CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

910 FPUS55 KVEF 300812

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-301100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 77. Lows

55 to 60.

$$

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 104 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around

104 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 107 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 84 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

Highs around 96.

$$

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

around 72.

$$

CAZ525-526-301100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley...around 71 near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley...around 94 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

