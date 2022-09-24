CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

795 FPUS55 KVEF 240732

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

CAZ519-241100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

58 to 63.

CAZ521-241100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 57 to

62.

CAZ520-241100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 66 to

69.

CAZ522-241100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

around 82 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

around 82 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

CAZ524-241100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

Highs 100 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

around 74.

CAZ525-526-241100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1231 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley...around 74 near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around

Yucca Valley...around 96 near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley...around 98 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 in

Twentynine Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102 in

Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 77 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

