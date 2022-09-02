CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

676 FPUS55 KVEF 020742

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

69 to 74.

$$

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

$$

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

around 80.

$$

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...around 123 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...around

122 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 99 in the

mountains...around 121 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 77 in the

mountains...around 96 at Furnace Creek.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in the mountains...around

123 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 in the mountains...

around 96 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in the mountains...around

124 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

the mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112.

Lows around 84.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84.

Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

82 to 85.

$$

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1241 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley...around 103 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 109 in

Twentynine Palms...around 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...around

108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

86 in Twentynine Palms...around 82 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...around

108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 84 in

Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

