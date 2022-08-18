CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

419 FPUS55 KVEF 180906

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

CAZ519-182300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ521-182300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ520-182300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to

76. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ522-182300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around 115 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 94 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

115 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

72 in the mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

94 in the mountains...around 115 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around

116 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in

the mountains...around 91 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...around 116 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-182300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows around

77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

around 78.

$$

CAZ524-182300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows 79 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ525-526-182300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 82 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...

around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

