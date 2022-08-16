CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

Highs 83 to 88.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85.

Lows around 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 86. Lows

65 to 70.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

73 to 76.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

around 115 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Highs around 99. Lows around 79. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 78. Highs

around 100.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley...around 101 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106 in

Twentynine Palms...around 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 98 near Joshua Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 95 near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 81 in

Twentynine Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

around 96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

