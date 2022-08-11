CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85.

Lows around 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 82.

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

67. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 84. Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 82.

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74. Highs

around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 96. Lows

around 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 94.

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...

around 114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 93 in

the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 72 in the mountains...around 91 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows 81 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 82. Highs 99 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 99. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1221 AM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...

96 to 99 around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 83 in

Twentynine Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 82 in

Twentynine Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 98 near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 85 in Twentynine

Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

