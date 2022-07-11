CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 89 to 94.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

Highs 90 to 95.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 102 to 105.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...93 to

96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...121 to 124 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

82 to 85.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110.

Lows 84 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 85.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

85 to 88.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 89 in Twentynine

Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 89 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 89 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

