CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

_____

102 FPUS55 KVEF 010726

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-011100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

$$

CAZ521-011100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ520-011100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

64 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ522-011100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...

111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around

90 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to

67 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-011100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs around 100.

Lows 69 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

CAZ524-011100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

73 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-011100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1226 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather