Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 87 to

92. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 53 to 58.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 80 to

85.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs 102 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 63 to 66.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...

90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 110.

Lows 76 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

72 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

around 70.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 109 to 112. Lows 80 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

76 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 71 to 74.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1126 PM PDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine

Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine

Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

