CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 24, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

CAZ519-251100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 41 to

47.

CAZ521-251100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 41 to 48.

CAZ520-251100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 79 to 82.

Lows 49 to 52.

CAZ522-251100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to

103 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74 in the mountains...

around 96 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-251100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 85 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

82 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 85 to

88.

CAZ524-251100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to

63. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 86 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ525-526-251100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in Twentynine

Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

