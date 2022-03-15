CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

_____

512 FPUS55 KVEF 150856

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-151100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 33 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 44 to

54.

$$

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 46. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 46 to

56.

$$

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs around 59. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs 62 to

65.

$$

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around

84 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around 56 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 54 in the mountains...

around 77 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

49 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 47. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

51 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 81 to

84. Lows 51 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Tue Mar 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

