CAZ519-050000- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Chance of snow showers and scattered rain showers in the morning, then snow showers likely and scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6200 feet. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely and scattered rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. A trace to no accumulation. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 21 to 31. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 27. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 26 to 31. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 28 to 33. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 30 to 35. $$ CAZ521-050000- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and scattered rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of flurries in the evening. Lows 21 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 27 to 32. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 29 to 34. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 31 to 36. $$ CAZ520-050000- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 46 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Highs 54 to 57. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 35 to 38. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows around 40. $$ CAZ522-050000- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers and chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and scattered rain showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains... 46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-050000- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 63 to 66. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ524-050000- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 63 to 66. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. $$ CAZ525-526-050000- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 300 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered sprinkles in the evening. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...39 to 42 near Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 43 near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$