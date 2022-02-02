CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

_____

599 FPUS55 KVEF 020901

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 7 to 17. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 31. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 41 to

46. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 30 to

35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 33 to

38.

$$

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 28 to

33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 30 to

35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 33 to

38.

$$

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 26. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 43 to 46. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 34 to

37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 25 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 36 to

39 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around

44 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 76 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39 in the mountains...around

45 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 35. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows 34 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 40 to 43.

$$

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 34. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 46 to 49.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows 34 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 42 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40 in

Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 34 to 37 in Twentynine Palms...30 to 33 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to

52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

36 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...40 to

43 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

