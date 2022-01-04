CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

CAZ519-041200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 29 to

34.

CAZ521-041200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ520-041200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. Lows

36 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55. Lows

34 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ522-041200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...61 to 64 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-041200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ524-041200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 42 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

40 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-041200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 44 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...

around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

