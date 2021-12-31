CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

CAZ519-010000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 23 to 33. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

5 to 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 39 to 44.

Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

46 to 51.

CAZ521-010000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 26 to 36. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

10 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 24 to

29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ520-010000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 23. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 28.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

56 to 59.

CAZ522-010000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 36 to

39 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 21 to

24 in the mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 35 in the mountains...56 to

59 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 24 in the mountains...32 to

35 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 37 in the mountains...54 to 57 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 27 in the mountains...

around 34 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 42 in the mountains...around

58 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 29 in the mountains...around 36 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-010000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 31 to

34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 29. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Highs 50 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37.

Highs 52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

around 40.

CAZ524-010000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 51 to 54.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

31 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 27. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Highs 51 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs 54 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

CAZ525-526-010000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows around

40 in Twentynine Palms...32 to 35 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to

48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

64 to 67.

