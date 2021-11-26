CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 65.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

60 to 65.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 72 to 75.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...54 to

57 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around 86 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 in the mountains...around

56 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 49 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 49 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 49 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

