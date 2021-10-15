CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

028 FPUS55 KVEF 151000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

43 to 48.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs 73 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

74 to 77.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...60 to

63 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to

53. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 79 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs 79 to 82.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine Palms...

around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...around

77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...

around 51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 77 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

80 near Joshua Tree.

