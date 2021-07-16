CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

356 FPUS55 KVEF 160836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

CAZ519-161100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 85. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 84. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

Highs 84 to 89.

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 85. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers.

Lows 66 to 71. Highs 83 to 88. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

95 to 98. Lows around 80. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 98. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs around 100.

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace

Creek. Lows 74 to 77 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 116 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 78 in

the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 77 in the mountains...

around 99 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around

118 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 102. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 84. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

83 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 84.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 103.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 86. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

85 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 86.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 50 percent.

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

around 80 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 106 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 90 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 102 near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around

104 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

