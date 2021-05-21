CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

CAZ519-212300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the morning, then cloudy with snow showers with

possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

65 to 74.

CAZ521-212300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow

showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 65 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

72 to 77.

CAZ520-212300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 43.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 80 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

CAZ522-212300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-212300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. Highs

85 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

61 to 64. Highs 91 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

CAZ524-212300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

67. Highs 93 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ525-526-212300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

305 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to

52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

