CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 44 to 49.

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

76 to 81. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 45 to

50.

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 92.

Lows 60 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 86 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 53 to

56.

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...102 to 105 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 84 in the mountains...

around 106 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 60 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs

83 to 86 in the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 102 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 97.

Lows 62 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

90 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

131 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 90 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine

Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

