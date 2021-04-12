CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35. West

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

63 to 68.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 42 to

47.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 73 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 51 to

54.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 61 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in the mountains...around 88 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

52 in the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in

the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around 97 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to

53. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

83 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57. Highs 79 to 82.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...72 to

75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...

around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

around 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine

Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

