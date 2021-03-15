CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ 353 FPUS55 KVEF 151041 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-152300- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 33. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 47. $$ CAZ521-152300- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy. Sunny with isolated snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 48 to 53. $$ CAZ520-152300- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs 65 to 68. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 43 to 46. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 40 to 43. $$ CAZ522-152300- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Scattered snow showers and isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains... 71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30 in the mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains... 51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 42 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 66 in the mountains... around 87 at Furnace Creek. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 in the mountains... around 59 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-152300- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows 49 to 52. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ524-152300- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 76. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 76 to 79. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ525-152300- Morongo Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PDT TUESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms... around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ CAZ526-152300- Cadiz Basin- Including Vidal Junction 341 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs 75 to 78. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs 81 to 84. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 53 to 56. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74. $$