Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

CAZ519-160000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

17 to 27. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

34 to 39.

CAZ521-160000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 33 to

38.

CAZ520-160000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to

37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows around

40.

CAZ522-160000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...49 to

52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32 in the mountains...around

45 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-160000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

39 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 43 to

46.

CAZ524-160000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs 61 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ525-160000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 63 to

66 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...59 to 62 near

Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to

67 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...

around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 68 near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-160000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Mon Feb 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 64 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

