CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021 _____ 218 FPUS55 KVEF 070906 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 CAZ519-071200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 49 to 56. $$ CAZ521-071200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 45 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. $$ CAZ520-071200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Highs 56 to 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows 41 to 44. $$ CAZ522-071200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains... 46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains... 46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains... around 78 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-071200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 39 to 42. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 41 to 44. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ524-071200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows 39 to 42. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 39 to 42. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 65 to 68. $$ CAZ525-526-071200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 106 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 42 to 45. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. 