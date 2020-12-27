CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

CAZ519-271200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to 36. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 2 to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 20 to 30. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

11 to 21. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 36 to

41. Lows 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

41 to 46.

CAZ521-271200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to 39. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs

25 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

17 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

41 to 46.

CAZ520-271200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight.

Snow level 4400 feet. Lows 30 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs 42 to 45.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

30 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54. Lows

31 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36.

Highs 51 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

52 to 55.

CAZ522-271200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 45 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 44 to

47 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Lows 30 to 33 in

the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 32 in the mountains...around 40 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in

the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-271200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 54. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

35 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs 56 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

56 to 59.

CAZ524-271200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs 51 to 54.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

35 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

CAZ525-526-271200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 59 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...56 to

59 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 58 near Joshua Tree.

