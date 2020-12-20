CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to

33. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Accumulations are

possible. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 46 to 51.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

31. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

46 to 51.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

55 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35.

Highs 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to

35 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in

the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 38 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in

the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59.

Lows 35 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 56 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 44 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 40 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to

62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 40 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

