CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

_____

609 FPUS55 KVEF 150951

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-151200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of

snow showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 57 to 62. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

CAZ521-151200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

$$

CAZ520-151200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74.

Lows 46 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

43 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ522-151200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 56 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 57 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around

78 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-151200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ524-151200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

51 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

70 to 73.

$$

CAZ525-526-151200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather