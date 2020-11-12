CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

CAZ519-121200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 53 to

58. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 40 to

45.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

43 to 48.

CAZ521-121200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

37 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

41 to 46.

CAZ520-121200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows 44 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 72 to 75.

CAZ522-121200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-121200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 50 to

53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

52 to 55.

CAZ524-121200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows 51 to

54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

79 to 82.

CAZ525-526-121200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

107 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 69 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 54 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather