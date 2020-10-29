CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

68 to 73.

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 43 to

48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

44 to 49.

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 51 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

52 to 55.

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in

the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

53 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

55 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

56 to 59.

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

55 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 87. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 84 to 87.

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1241 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...54 to 57 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...82 to 85 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 84 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63.

Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...84 to

87 near Joshua Tree.

