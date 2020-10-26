CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 16 to

26. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 43 to

48.

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 19 to

27. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 42 to

47.

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust

late in the evening. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

49 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 50 to

53.

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30 in

the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 72 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49 in the mountains...around

58 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust

late in the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

51 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

52 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 53 to

56.

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing

dust. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 53 to

56. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

51 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

53 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

81 to 84.

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1116 PM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

53 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

55 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...81 to

84 near Joshua Tree.

