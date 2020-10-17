CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

CAZ519-171100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 64 to 74.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ521-171100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 53 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

CAZ520-171100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

CAZ522-171100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...101 to

104 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around 96 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-171100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94.

Lows 63 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ524-171100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows

63 to 66.

CAZ525-526-171100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...69 to 72 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 90 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 66 to 69.

