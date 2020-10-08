CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

37 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to

77. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 41 to

51. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 82 to 85. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 54 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...101 to

104 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around 98 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in the mountains...

around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...

around 101 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs

90 to 93.

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

60 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows

62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 86 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 87 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 90 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 64 to 67.

