CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

940 FPUS55 KVEF 180851

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ521-181100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 85 to

90. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

CAZ520-181100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 70 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

71 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

CAZ522-181100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 92 to

95 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in

the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...

around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-181100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 73 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78.

Highs 106 to 109.

CAZ524-181100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 76 to

79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

around 80.

CAZ525-526-181100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine

Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

