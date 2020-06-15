CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-151100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows 42 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 57 to
63.
CAZ521-151100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
47 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 56 to
63.
CAZ520-151100-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 65 to
68.
CAZ522-151100-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...
81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...111 to 114 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...
82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...
79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around
106 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...around
81 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the
mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the
mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-151100-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 70 to
73.
CAZ524-151100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 72.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 73.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows
72 to 75.
CAZ525-526-151100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
1241 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...
62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to
93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...
60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around
94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 73 in Twentynine Palms...
around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around
97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 74 in Twentynine Palms...
around 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around
98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around
69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in
Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
