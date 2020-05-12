CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
CAZ519-122300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 47 to 52.
Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
49 to 54. Highs 71 to 76.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.
CAZ521-122300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
50 to 55. Highs 75 to 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74.
CAZ520-122300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs 82 to 85.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 85 to 88.
Lows around 60.
CAZ522-122300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around 100 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to 98 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...
70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...around
100 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in
the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 82 to
85 in the mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows around
60 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 79 in the mountains...
around 101 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-122300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
86 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
62 to 65. Highs 91 to 94.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.
CAZ524-122300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69.
Highs 92 to 95.
CAZ525-122300-
Morongo Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to
79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around
50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine
Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to
84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around
61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around
91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in
Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
CAZ526-122300-
Cadiz Basin-
Including Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Tue May 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows
around 70.
