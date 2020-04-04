CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020

192 FPUS55 KVEF 040906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

CAZ519-042300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 23 to

33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level

6200 feet. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Snow

level 6100 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Highs 28 to 38. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

41. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers. Lows

around 31. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ521-042300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of

rain showers in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers

likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Snow level

6400 feet. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Accumulations are

possible. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

44. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers. Lows

around 32. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 47. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers and rain

showers. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

CAZ520-042300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 43. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 55. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 37. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows around 39. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 58. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ522-042300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs

46 to 49 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 54 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 55 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...

72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...54 to

57 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 58 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 85 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-042300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

65 to 68. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 44. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 64. Lows 44 to 47. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ524-042300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 49. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 65. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows around

48. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 65. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ525-526-042300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley...74 to 77 near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...

43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around 64 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in Twentynine

Palms...around 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

