CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

_____

863 FPUS55 KVEF 071026

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-080000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 34 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Not as cool. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain

likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 37 to 42.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 37 to

42.

$$

CAZ521-080000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 51. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain

likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 38 to 43.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 38 to

43.

$$

CAZ520-080000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 44 to

47.

$$

CAZ522-080000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...52 to

55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Warmer. Lows around 46 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Accumulations are

possible. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace

Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60 in the mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in the mountains...

around 57 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-080000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 65. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 51. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows 50 to

53.

$$

CAZ524-080000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 66. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 53. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 71. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 51. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

74 to 77.

$$

CAZ525-526-080000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

226 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...41 to

44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 56 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around

49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

74 in Twentynine Palms...around 67 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...

around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather