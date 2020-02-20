CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

106 FPUS55 KVEF 201158

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

CAZ519-210000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level

6400 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

34 to 39.

CAZ521-210000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and rain in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6100 feet.

Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

35 to 40.

CAZ520-210000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

41 to 44.

CAZ522-210000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Accumulations are possible. Highs 46 to 49 in

the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 39 in

the mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-210000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 47. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 44 to 47.

CAZ524-210000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 48. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 45 to 48.

CAZ525-526-210000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

357 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Lows

around 50.

